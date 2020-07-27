Listen to Rodrigo y Gabriela's 20-minute flamenco-inspired version of Pink Floyd's Echoes

Mexican guitar duellists Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced the release of a new live album, Mettavolution Live. It'll be released on October 2, and was recorded during the duo's tour in support of 2019's Grammy-winning Mettavolution album.

Excitingly, the first track to released from the collection is a live 20-minute cover of Pink Floyd's 1971 classic Echoes, originally recorded by the band for Mettavolution.

“We are big Pink Floyd fans," say Rodrigo y Gabriela. "That track, specially the live in Pompeii version means a lot to us. Besides that, the lyrics are even more relevant now than they were 45 years ago: the search for knowledge about ourselves, it’s becoming a key element for survival these days, that’s what evolution is all about at the end of the day.

“Hearing this recording is to be able to reconnect with our marvellous fans from our live gigs during 2019, the year we got to promote our Mettavolution album all over the world. That was the very moment we felt truly complete as artists and musicians."

They continue: "We feel deeply grateful to our fans around the world for their support, which enables us to go on doing what we love to do the most. Little did we know that after all those tour dates, that Mettavolution was going to be nominated for the Grammy. It was beyond our wildest dreams to actually go on and win!”