Listen to reworked version of David Bowie’s 1987 track Zeroes

A reworked version of David Bowie’s 1987 track Zeroes has been released.

The song originally featured on Bowie’s album Never Let Me Down, with the 2018 version re-recorded by by bassist Tim Lefebvre, guitarists Reeves Gabrels and David Torn and drummer Sterling Campbell and overseen by producer Mario McNulty.

The whole album has been re-recorded and will be included on the upcoming box set Loving The Alien (1983-1988) which will arrive on October 12.

Bowie referred to the track as “the ultimate happy-go-lucky rock tune, based in the nonsensical period of psychedelia.”

McNulty says: “Stripping this song down to its core revealed a track that could have been right at home on Hunky Dory.

“I kept Peter Frampton’s sitar – which was originally owned by Jimi Hendrix – as it still fits against the new guitars from Reeves Gabrels.”

Loving The Alien will also include the remastered albums Let’s Dance, Tonight, Glass Spider (Live Montreal ’87) and the previously unreleased Serious Moonlight (Live ’83).

Also included is a collection of original remixes titled Dance along with a compilation of alternative versions, b-sides and soundtrack cuts titled Re:Call 4.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Bowie’s very first demo had been discovered in an old breadbasket. He recorded I Never Dreamed with The Konrads in 1963, with the rare tape now going to auction in September.