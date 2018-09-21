Listen to R.E.M. play Orange Crush for 2003 BBC Radio 1 session

A stream of R.E.M. performing their classic 1988 track Orange Crush has been released.

It was recorded in 2003 during a session for Mark and Lard’s BBC Radio 1 show and will be included on the upcoming album R.E.M. At The BBC, which will launch on October 19.

The collection will be released on 2CD, 2LP, on digital platforms and as a 8CD/DVD boxset which will feature radio sessions, live BBC broadcasts, rare and unreleased live and studio recordings and the band’s TV appearances, including their Jools Holland special in 1998.

The DVD will also have the hour-long documentary of R.E.M.’s performances on the BBC titled Accelerating Backwards which was previously only broadcast in the UK.

It features interviews with Peter Buck, Mike Mills and Michael Stipe, and includes the band’s appearances on Top Of The Pops.

R.E.M. At The BBC is now available for pre-order. Find details below.