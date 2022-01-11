Listen to previously unreleased Pavement song Be The Hook

Pavement have shared a previously unreleased song, Be The Hook, from the 1998 studio sessions for their fifth and final album, Terror Twilight, which was originally released on June 8, 1999.

Be The Hook will feature on Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal, a 45-track reissue of the album, set for release on April 8 on Matador, compiling the remastered original album, B-sides, home demos, rehearsal tapes, era-appropriate live recordings, and rough tracks exhumed from the group’s scrapped session at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio.



The expanded version of the album will feature 28 unreleased tracks. The 4xLP and 2xCD editions will also include a book with never-before-seen photos and commentary/context from band members Stephen Malkmus, Mark Ibold, Bob Nastanovich, Spiral Stairs, and Steve West, as well as producer Nigel Godrich.

Pavement broke up following the release of Terror Twilight but have regrouped and will undertake extensive touring in America and Europe this year, including four nights at the Roundhouse in London from October 22-25.



The full tour schedule plus ticketing details are listed on the band’s website.