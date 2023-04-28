Listen to Positive Charge, The Gaslight Anthem's first single in nine years

The Gaslight Anthem have released their first new song in almost nine years. Positive Charge is the first material from the New Jersey quartet since fifth album Get Hurt, which arrived in August 2014.

The Gaslight Anthem been teasing the release on social media this week, releasing short clips of audio bathed in static, but now the full version is upon us and it's a typically rousing slice of high-spirited rock'n'roll, with frontman Brian Fallon blithely singing of love and renewal.

“Positive Charge began as a message of joy to ourselves and to our audience," says Fallon. "The central theme is about looking at the things you’ve come through and feeling like you want to go ahead with an open heart toward the future, believing that the best years are not behind any of us and the good we have is worth something."

Positive Charge was produced and mixed by Peter Katis, whose previous production credits include Fallon's 2018 solo album Local Honey.

The Gaslight Anthem set out on a US tour on May 1 at the House of Blues in Houston, TX. Full dates below.

The Gaslight Anthem: US Tour 2023

May 01: Houston House of Blues, TX * †

May 02: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX * †

May 03: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX * †

May 06: Atlanta Shaky Knees Music Festival, GA

May 06: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

May 07: Charleston Charleston Music Hall, SC *

May 09: Ft. Lauderdale Revolution, FL * †

May 10: St Petersburg Jannus Live, FL * †

May 12: Raleigh The Ritz, NC * †

May 14: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN * †

May 16: Charlotte The Fillmore Charlotte, NC * †

May 17: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD * †

May 19: Atlantic City Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NJ * †

May 20: Buffalo Buffalo Outer Harbor Site, NY *

May 21: Wallingford The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale, CT * †

May 23: Portland The State Theatre, ME *

May 25: Bethlehem The Wind Creek Event Center, PA *

May 26: Huntington The Paramount, NY *

May 27: LaFayette Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, NY *

Jul 08: Newark Prudential Center, NJ #

Jul 29: Richmond Brown’s Island, VA ^

Aug 13: Washington Four Chord Music Fest, PA

Sep 15: Louisville Bourbon & Beyond, KY

Sep 16: Grand Rapids GLC Live at 20 Monroe, MI

Sep 19: Cleveland House of Blues, OH

Sep 20: Indianapolis Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, IN

Sep 22: Columbus The Bluestone, OH

Sep 23: Chesterfield The Factory, MO

Sep 24: Madison The Sylvee, WI

Sep 26: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

Sep 27: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

Sep 29: Sioux Falls The District, SD

Sep 30: La Vista The Astro (Indoor Theater), NE

Oct 2: Denver The Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 4: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Oct 5: Wheatland Hard Rock Live, CA

Oct 7: Boise Knitting Factory Concert House, ID

Oct 8: Spokane Knitting Factory Spokane, WA

* w / special guest Oso Oso

† w/ special guest Emily Wolfe

# w/ The Original Misfits and Fear

^ w/ Avail

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).