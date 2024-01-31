Listen to Paramore's cover of Talking Heads classic Burning Down The House, from the forthcoming tribute album Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense

Paramore have shared their cover of Talking Heads' classic Burning Down the House.



The song will feature on the forthcoming tribute album Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense, being released by A24 Music. No date has yet been announced for the album release.

Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense will feature 16 artists each covering one of the 16 songs on the original Talking Heads live album, which was released in September 1984. Alongside Paramore, the artists contributing to the record are Lorde, Miley Cyrus, The National, BADBADNOTGOOD, Blondshell, Chicano Batman Feat. Money Mark, DJ Tunez, El Mató a un Policía Motorizado, girl in red, Jean Dawson, Kevin Abstract, The Linda Lindas, Teezo Touchdown, Toro y Moi, and The Cavemen.

Listen to the Paramore cover below:

Last month, Paramore caused a stir among their fans after they wiped photos and posts from social media accounts and took down their website.



It had been revealed that the trio have now fulfilled their commitments to Atlantic Records and the band had admitted there is a "level of uncertainty" surrounding their future.

Fans were able to breathe easier when the band returned to instagram on Janaury 10, with a short video clip teasing their Talking Heads cover.



The clip featured Hayley Williams taking delivery of a large box, inside which she discovered the iconic over-sized suit that Talking Heads frontman David Byrne wore while singing Girlfriend Is Better in the New York band’s acclaimed Jonathan Demme-directed concert film. Williams then pulled a cassette mtape from the top of a boombox and turned to her bandmates, saying ,“I’ve got a tape I’d like to play you,” the same line Byrne used when introducing Burning Down The House in Stop Making Sense.