Listen to NOFX album First Ditch Effort

NOFX have made their album First Ditch Effort available to stream in the run-up to its October 7 release.

Frontman Fat Mike says Pennywise guitarist Fletcher Dragge reached out to him after listening to their “painful and personal” 13th album – which explores the singer’s past issues, including alcohol and substance abuse.

Speaking to Consequence Of Sound, he adds: “Fletcher said, ‘I can’t believe you’re actually singing these lyrics!’ Yep, I went there and I’m proud of this record.

“This is for sure our most painful and personal album. All my secrets are out there.”

Mike says that the poem included on Generation Z is his favourite part of the record, adding: “My stepdaughter reads it, but she’s only reading about a quarter of it. To see the entire poem, you gotta look at the lyric sheet.

“I went dark. It stings, but good art is supposed to hurt somebody.”

First Ditch Effort can be pre-ordered on Fat Wreck Chords. Listen to it below.

The record also comes on the back of the band’s memoir NOFX: The Hepatitis Bathtub And Other Stories.

The band will tour North America with Pears and Useless ID in November.

First Ditch Effort artwork

NOFX First Ditch Attempt tracklist

Six Years on Dope Happy Father’s Day Sid and Nancy California Drought Oxy Moronic I Don’t Like Me Anymore I’m A Transvest-lite Ditch Effort Dead Beat Mom Bye Bye Biopsy Girl It Ain’t Lonely at the Bottom I’m So Sorry Tony Generation Z

Oct 22: San Diego Waterfront Park, CA

Nov 02: Portland Crystal Ballroom, OR

Nov 03: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Nov 04: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, AB

Nov 07: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Nov 09: Calgary MacEwan Hall, AB

Nov 11: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB

Nov 12: Minneapolis Cabooze On The West Bank, MN

Nov 13: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Nov 14: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Nov 16: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, NE

