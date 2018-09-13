Listen to new Crippled Black Phoenix album Great Escape in full

Crippled Black Phoenix - Great Escape Crippled Black Phoenix - Great Escape

1. You Brought It Upon Yourselves

2. To You I Give

3. Uncivil War (pt I)

4. Madman

5. Times, They Are A’Raging

6. Rain Black, Reign Heavy

7. Slow Motion Breakdown

8. Nebulas

9. Las Diabolicas

10. Great Escape (pt I)

11. Great Escape (pt II)

Crippled Black Phoenix have released a stream of their new album Great Escape exclusively with Prog.

The album will officially launch tomorrow (September 14) via Season Of Mist, but Prog readers can listen to all 11 tracks below.

Crippled Black Phoenix leader Justin Greaves tells Prog: “Great Escape was born from a place of resignation to stressful and painful things, like holding my hands up and shouting, ‘I don’t care any more, I just want out of this.’

“This then opened the door to a lot of other topics which relate to this state of mind, and these topics are what fuelled this album. Whether it’s internal struggles, or things in the wide world that make us despair, or wanting to help the voiceless animals escape human tyranny, most people can relate to escapism in different forms.

Greaves adds: "Great Escape is not an album of singles to achieve maximum popularity, but then no Crippled Black Phoenix album is. Sonically it’s true CBP and I hope fans get that old familiar misery vs hope vibe. Stick on the headphones and turn it up! There’s some very cool stuff happening under the surface of the songs.

"I’ll just leave it there along with this quote from philosopher Alan Watts which sums up a lot of what this album represents:

“As soon as we are born we are labeled; name, race, nationality, family, status… we are inserted into a story not of our making.

“As soon as we start walking and exploring the majestic world around us we are told, ‘Oh, but you must go to school now! You must finish school to go to high school. You must finish high school to go to college. You must master a degree so you can get a good job. You must work hard so you can be promoted. You must make a family. You must buy a house. You must… you must… you must…’ Until you retire. And then what?”

Great Escape is now available to pre-order through Season Of Mist’s online store.

Crippled Black Phoenix will head out on tour throughout October.