Listen to new Akercocke track Disappear

Akercocke have released a stream of their new track titled Disappear.

It’s been lifted from the band’s upcoming sixth album Renaissance In Extremis which will be out on August 25 via Peaceville Records after they signed a new deal with the label. It’ll be the follow-up to 2007’s Antichrist.

Akercocke drummer and founding member David Gray says: “Akercocke are proud and privileged to be returning to Peaceville Records this year for our new album – our first release for 10 years.

“Peaceville unleashed the band on the wider metal community and were responsible for laying the foundations of our two-decade history. Therefore, it is wholly appropriate that they assist us once again in our mission to pursue quality progressive death metal to the masses!”

Speaking about the new track, guitarist and vocalist Jason Mendonca says: “Disappear gives a summary insight of all that follows on Renaissance In Extremis. It contains all of the classic Akercocke hallmarks, yet aptly represents the bands development in intent, style and delivery.”

In addition, the band have announced details of a headline tour of the UK and Ireland which will take place under the Inner Sanctum banner in October. Find a full list of dates below, along with the Renaissance In Extremis tracklist and cover art.

Akercocke Renaissance In Extremis tracklist

Disappear Unbound By Sin Insentience First To Leave The Funeral Familiar Ghosts A Final Glance Back Before Departing One Chapter Closing For Another To Begin Inner Sanctum A Particularly Cold Sept

Akercocke Inner Sanctum UK and Ireland tour

Oct 13: Glasgow Audio, UK

Oct 14: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Oct 15: Milton Keynes The Crauford Arms, UK

Oct 20: Belfast Voodoo, UK

Oct 21: Dublin Voodoo lounge, Ireland

Oct 22: Nuneaton Queen’s Hall, UK

Oct 27: Manchester Rebellion, UK

Oct 28: London Underworld, UK

Oct 29: Colchester The Arts Centre, UK

