Listen to Napalm Death track Oh So Pseudo

Napalm Death release stream of their track Oh So Pseudo – from upcoming album Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs

Napalm Death have released a stream of their track Oh So Pseudo.

It’s been lifted from the band’s upcoming album Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs, which will feature 31 tracks recorded between 2004-2016 and will include rarities and covers. It’ll arrive on March 30 via Century Media.

Bassist Shane Embury says: “We are very thrilled to be finally releasing this compilation of rarities and covers from the past 10 years.

“Napalm Death is a band that gives 100% when writing a song, so the songs included on this comp were saved originally for split EPs now sold out or vinyl editions of our albums or to become Japanese bonus tracks.

“When I was compiling the track-listing I was struck by how exciting again these tunes are to me. I had actually forgotten some of them!

“We have written so many tracks and the years go by so quick that you forget just how fucking great these songs are! We will most certainly be blasting a few of these out live on our upcoming shows. Cheers and see you on the road!”

Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

The Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs tracklist

  1. Standardization
  2. Oh So Pseudo
  3. It Failed To Explode
  4. Losers
  5. Call That An Option
  6. Caste As Waste
  7. We Hunt In Packs
  8. Oxygen Of Duplicity
  9. Paracide
  10. Critical Gluttonous Mass
  11. Aim Without An Aim
  12. An Extract
  13. Phonetics For The Stupefied
  14. Suppressed Hunger
  15. To Go Off And Things
  16. Clouds of Cancer
  17. What Is Past Is Prologue
  18. Like Piss To A Sting
  19. Where The Barren Is Fertile
  20. Crash The Pose
  21. Earthwire
  22. Will By Mouth
  23. Everything In Mono
  24. Omnipresent Knife In Your Back
  25. Lifeline
  26. Youth Offender
  27. No Impediment To Triumph
  28. Legacy Was Yesterday
  29. Outconditioned
  30. Atheist Runt
  31. Weltschmerz

Tour Dates

Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 5:01PMRockefellerOslo, Norway
Friday, March 30, 2018 at 5:00PMRockefellerOslo, Norway
Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 5:00PMRockefellerOslo, Norway
Sunday, April 1, 2018 at 5:00PMRockefellerOslo, Norway
Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 9:00PMKnustHamburg, Germany
Friday, April 13, 2018 at 8:30PMSticky FingersGöteborg, Sweden
Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 8:30PMLe PocheBethune, France
Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 8:00PMSecret PlaceSaint Jean De VÉdas, France
Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 6:30PMLe Moulin de BrainansBrainans, France
Friday, August 17, 2018 at 12:00PMSITE DE KERBOULARDSaint Nolff, France
Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 12:00PMSITE DE KERBOULARDSaint Nolff, France
Sunday, August 19, 2018 at 11:00AMSITE DE KERBOULARDSaint Nolff, France

