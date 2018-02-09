Listen to Napalm Death track Oh So Pseudo

Napalm Death have released a stream of their track Oh So Pseudo.

It’s been lifted from the band’s upcoming album Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs, which will feature 31 tracks recorded between 2004-2016 and will include rarities and covers. It’ll arrive on March 30 via Century Media.

Bassist Shane Embury says: “We are very thrilled to be finally releasing this compilation of rarities and covers from the past 10 years.

“Napalm Death is a band that gives 100% when writing a song, so the songs included on this comp were saved originally for split EPs now sold out or vinyl editions of our albums or to become Japanese bonus tracks.

“When I was compiling the track-listing I was struck by how exciting again these tunes are to me. I had actually forgotten some of them!

“We have written so many tracks and the years go by so quick that you forget just how fucking great these songs are! We will most certainly be blasting a few of these out live on our upcoming shows. Cheers and see you on the road!”

Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

The Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs tracklist

Standardization Oh So Pseudo It Failed To Explode Losers Call That An Option Caste As Waste We Hunt In Packs Oxygen Of Duplicity Paracide Critical Gluttonous Mass Aim Without An Aim An Extract Phonetics For The Stupefied Suppressed Hunger To Go Off And Things Clouds of Cancer What Is Past Is Prologue Like Piss To A Sting Where The Barren Is Fertile Crash The Pose Earthwire Will By Mouth Everything In Mono Omnipresent Knife In Your Back Lifeline Youth Offender No Impediment To Triumph Legacy Was Yesterday Outconditioned Atheist Runt Weltschmerz

Tour Dates

Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 5:01PM Rockefeller Oslo, Norway Friday, March 30, 2018 at 5:00PM Rockefeller Oslo, Norway Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 5:00PM Rockefeller Oslo, Norway Sunday, April 1, 2018 at 5:00PM Rockefeller Oslo, Norway Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 9:00PM Knust Hamburg, Germany Friday, April 13, 2018 at 8:30PM Sticky Fingers Göteborg, Sweden Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 8:30PM Le Poche Bethune, France Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 8:00PM Secret Place Saint Jean De VÉdas, France Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 6:30PM Le Moulin de Brainans Brainans, France Friday, August 17, 2018 at 12:00PM SITE DE KERBOULARD Saint Nolff, France Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 12:00PM SITE DE KERBOULARD Saint Nolff, France Sunday, August 19, 2018 at 11:00AM SITE DE KERBOULARD Saint Nolff, France

