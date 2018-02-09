Listen to Napalm Death track Oh So Pseudo

Napalm Death have released a stream of their track Oh So Pseudo.
It’s been lifted from the band’s upcoming album Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs, which will feature 31 tracks recorded between 2004-2016 and will include rarities and covers. It’ll arrive on March 30 via Century Media.
Bassist Shane Embury says: “We are very thrilled to be finally releasing this compilation of rarities and covers from the past 10 years.
“Napalm Death is a band that gives 100% when writing a song, so the songs included on this comp were saved originally for split EPs now sold out or vinyl editions of our albums or to become Japanese bonus tracks.
“When I was compiling the track-listing I was struck by how exciting again these tunes are to me. I had actually forgotten some of them!
“We have written so many tracks and the years go by so quick that you forget just how fucking great these songs are! We will most certainly be blasting a few of these out live on our upcoming shows. Cheers and see you on the road!”
Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.
- Machine Head’s Robb Flynn applauds fans for their support
- Wes Borland and Travis Barker are working on new project
- The Metal Hammer Podcast is back! Here's Episode One!
- Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.
The Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs tracklist
- Standardization
- Oh So Pseudo
- It Failed To Explode
- Losers
- Call That An Option
- Caste As Waste
- We Hunt In Packs
- Oxygen Of Duplicity
- Paracide
- Critical Gluttonous Mass
- Aim Without An Aim
- An Extract
- Phonetics For The Stupefied
- Suppressed Hunger
- To Go Off And Things
- Clouds of Cancer
- What Is Past Is Prologue
- Like Piss To A Sting
- Where The Barren Is Fertile
- Crash The Pose
- Earthwire
- Will By Mouth
- Everything In Mono
- Omnipresent Knife In Your Back
- Lifeline
- Youth Offender
- No Impediment To Triumph
- Legacy Was Yesterday
- Outconditioned
- Atheist Runt
- Weltschmerz
Tour Dates
|Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 5:01PM
|Rockefeller
|Oslo, Norway
|Friday, March 30, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Rockefeller
|Oslo, Norway
|Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Rockefeller
|Oslo, Norway
|Sunday, April 1, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Rockefeller
|Oslo, Norway
|Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 9:00PM
|Knust
|Hamburg, Germany
|Friday, April 13, 2018 at 8:30PM
|Sticky Fingers
|Göteborg, Sweden
|Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 8:30PM
|Le Poche
|Bethune, France
|Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Secret Place
|Saint Jean De VÉdas, France
|Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 6:30PM
|Le Moulin de Brainans
|Brainans, France
|Friday, August 17, 2018 at 12:00PM
|SITE DE KERBOULARD
|Saint Nolff, France
|Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 12:00PM
|SITE DE KERBOULARD
|Saint Nolff, France
|Sunday, August 19, 2018 at 11:00AM
|SITE DE KERBOULARD
|Saint Nolff, France