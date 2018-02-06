Watch Andrew WK air-drumming to Napalm Death

Andrew WK loves working out – just look at the size of those pythons he calls arms! But he’s not all about being a boring old Gym Guy, he’s also “a fan of unconventional exercise”, or so he says in the below video. And what could be less conventional than air-drumming?

Andrew reminds us that while this “does not constitute actual drumming” it’s a serious cardiovascular workout, and counts as one of your five parties per day.

But what song is best for drumming the excess calories away? Look no further than Napalm Death’s Extremity Retained, from their 1990 album Harmony Corruption. Andrew blasts his way through all two minutes and one second of the track, working up a sweat in the process, and somehow making air-drumming look cool – way cooler than Uncle Derek when Born In The USA comes on the stereo.

Take it away, Andrew!

