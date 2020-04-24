Listen to Ministry’s flame-throwing new single Alert Level

Ministry have returned with their first new song in two years, the incendiary Alert Level.

The timely song is centred around an monstrous riff and a rabble-rousing call-to-arms from mainman Al Jourgenson, who snarls: ‘Let’s get ready to die!’ while a sampled female voice repeatedly asks, ‘How concerned are you?’

The song will appear on Ministry’s as-yet-untitled forthcoming studo album, the follow up to 2018's AmeriKKKant.

Says Jourgensen: “The original plan was to finish the new record before the July Industrial Strength US tour so we could have an Election Day release, but in lieu of the circumstances – and how relevant the song feels for these bizarre times – we decided to release Alert Level now.”

Jourgenson’s is calling for fans to upload 30-second videos to their social media profiles with the hashtag #MinistryAlertLevel, answering the song’s central mantra: “How concerned are you?”

“Considering that this song features the question ‘How concerned are you?’ I’ll be interested to see how folks answer it themselves,” says Jourgensen.

Watch the lyric video below.