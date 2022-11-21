Listen to Metallica's Enter Sandman riff in the style of AC/DC, Megadeth, Rage Against The Machine and more

YouTuber, metal musician and self-proclaimed "super nerd" Pete Cottrell has reimagined Metallica's ear-worming Enter Sandman riff as if it were written by other rock and metal artists.

In a new TikTok video, the musician asks "what would it sound like if we took this riff *plays Enter Sandman on guitar*, and played it in the style of these bands?", before grabbing his instrument.

Starting off with a rehash inspired by AC/DC, Cottrell stabs out each note in a sharper, more precise way, replacing the original with something a little more rock'n'roll than all out metal.

Next, moving onto Megadeth, the guitarist injects a handful of filler licks between the notes of the central riff, while upping the tempo to thrash-like speed.

Similarly, for Rage Against The Machine, he throws in some added notes, this time hammered on the neck to cement that bouncy, high-energy Rage sound.

After reinterpreting Enter Sandman to sound like Muse's Uprising, the musician signs off by playing the part in the style of extreme metal band Anaal Nathrakh. We're not entirely sure why, but it blew our socks off, so consider us dazzled.

Cottrell's creativity doesn't just stop here, in his other videos, you can find him revamping Metallica's Master Of Puppets to sound like it was lifted from the soundtrack of the Doom Eternal video game, playing System Of A Down's Chop Suey using only one guitar string, covering Meshuggah using sugar-based food items, making up his own Slipknot songs and listing six reasons why James Hetfield is awesome. Which of course, we totally agree with.

Check out the video below: