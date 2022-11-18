Listen to Megadeth's new cover of Judas Priest's Delivering The Goods

Thrash titans Megadeth have recorded a special cover of classic Judas Priest heavy metal banger, Delivering The Goods. The cover, recorded to celebrate the British metal legends finally making it into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame earlier this month, is exclusively available to listen to via Amazon (opens in new tab). You won't have to pay to hear it, but you will need an Amazon account.

Megadeth revealed the news with a Tweet, stating: "We’ve recorded our own rendition of Judas Priest's “Delivering the Goods” to celebrate their induction into the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

Priest's induction into the Hall Of Fame - done via a unique Musical Excellence Award - was marked by a special performance by the band that included the return of former members, guitarist K.K. Downing and drummer Les Binks. The performance marked Downing's first performance with Priest in over a decade.

Priest frontman Rob Halford used the induction to make a stirring, inclusive speech about the heavy metal community, stating: "I'm the gay guy in the band. You see, that is what heavy metal is all about. We call ourselves the heavy metal community which is all-inclusive, no matter what your sexual identity is, what you look like, the colour of your skin, the faith that you believe or don't believe in. Everybody's welcome."

"People on the outside looking in to heavy metal kinda look at us, you know, a little bit scared," he added. "Please. You've seen it here tonight. We're all about the power, the emotion and the dedication, and the love of heavy metal that we've been carrying for 50 heavy metal years."