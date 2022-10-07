Listen to Måneskin's angsty and emotional new ballad, The Loneliest

Måneskin have released their emotional new single, The Loneliest.

The Italian rockers debuted the track last night (October 6) at a super intimate surprise live show in London's Underworld. They also played an acoustic version of the track after the gig outside the venue.

The Loneliest sees Måneskin take a more serious and angsty turn, driven by a poignant melody and touching lyrics such as: ''Cause I don't even care about the time I've got left here / The only thing I know now is that I wanna spend it / With you, with you nobody else here / Tonight is gonna be the loneliest.

Alongside the release is a lyric video and visualizer which features the band sporting funeral attire, which you can watch below.



Speaking of the new track, frontman Damiano David says: “We’re so excited for you all to finally hear The Loneliest. This song means a lot to me, it’s a personal song but I hope you can all relate to it in your own way.

“We played a tiny surprise show in London last night and performed The Loneliest live for the first time and your reaction meant so much to us! We’re having a whirlwind year touring the globe, meeting fans at gigs and festivals all over the world, from Japan to America to Europe and beyond, and we can’t wait to continue touring and releasing more music into 2023!”

Next year, Måneskin will be hitting the road for a huge European tour, kicking off on February 23 in their homeland of Italy. The quartet will continue through until May 19, wrapping up with a show in Hungary.

Listen to The Loneliest below:

Back in August, fans were angered after the band's performance at MTV's prestigious Video Music Awards was censored following bassist Victoria De Angelis' wardrobe malfunction, which accidentally exposed a bare breast.

Frontman Damiano David's wardrobe choices were also speculated to have caused the censorship, as he sported a similarly revealing outfit, comprised of a leather thong and a pair of ass-less chaps.

For most of their performance, which saw them play their single Supermodel, released back in May, cameras displayed an aerial shot of the arena instead of a close-up shot of the band.