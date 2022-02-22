Listen to Grace McKagan's new single, Baby That's Rock N Roll

Grace McKagan has shared a video for her new single Baby That's Rock N Roll.

"A story of somebody living a life of what they believe is living like a rock star," the single was produced with Isaac Carpenter and bandmates Blues Williams and Trent Peltz, and recorded in McKagan’s hometown, Seattle, last spring.



The 24-year-old daughter of Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Grace says of the track: "Rock’n’roll has a deep authenticity which can sometimes get lost in how it's portrayed in mainstream pop culture and the song is a bit of a nod to that. I really love songs that have an infectious and cool rhythm paired with a fun story. Songs like Hands Around My Throat by Death In Vegas and artists including Suicide, Iggy Pop and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club."



“I’m not the guru on what rock is or isn’t," the singer tells American Songwriter, "but the personification of the genre has evolved a lot, especially in these past couple of years. Studs, dirty sex, a guitar riff on a pop song, and wearing eyeliner doesn’t quite equate to rock n roll in my eyes, but on the plus side let’s celebrate that guitars are back.”

McKagan is planning to release a new EP in the autumn.