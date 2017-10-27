Listen to epic new Cavalera Conspiracy track Spectral War

Cavalera Conspiracy have released a stream of their new track Spectral War.

It’s been taken from their upcoming album Psychosis, which is set to arrive on November 17 via Napalm Records. Max and Igor Cavalera premiered a lyric video for Insane earlier this month.

A statement on the follow-up to 2014 Pandemonium reads: “With Psychosis, Cavalera Conspiracy are able to reanimate the intensity of the good old 80s thrash, black and death metal. This record is so powerful, that even the thought of hearing this wonder hurts.

“The brothers Cavalera have outlived all the crazy eras of metal and remain more stable and frightening than ever!

“Psychosis is terrific, in the truest sense of the word. You won’t find any thrash metal on the planet that could boast more brutal. Bow your heads down amidst the brothers of the crowbar!”

Psychosis is now available for pre-order, while the cover art and tracklist can be seen below.

Cavalera Conspiracy Psychosis tracklist

Insane Terror Tactics Impalement Execution Spectral War Crom Hellfire Judas Pariah Psychosis Excruciating

