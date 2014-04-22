Exclusive: California Breed on the Making of their new Album

California Breed, the hard-rocking supergroup featuring Glen Hughes, Jason Bonham and newcomer Andrew Watt, have filmed a series of behind-the-scenes clips to promote their debut album.

The first part is available today, and is exclusive to the Classic Rock website.

In the clip, Jason Bonham reveals the bond he shares with Glenn Hughes, the singer remembers meeting Andrew Watt for the first time, and Andrew recalls being as “excited as a kid in a candy shop” at the band’s first rehearsals.

California Breed is released in the UK on Monday May 19th by Frontiers Records