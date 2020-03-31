Listen to Death live in Montreal as Relapse launch series of unreleased live recordings

It's hard being a metalhead right now. With concerts and festivals cancelled and postponed, not to mention the closure of your local rock bar, it's dark days.

Luckily, Relapse Records have our best interests at heart and are giving us the gift of Death during this trying time.

Launching today, the record company have joined forces with the Death estate to bring us Death: Non Analog – On Stage Series, a series of previously unreleased, career-spanning live concerts that touch upon all eras and lineups of the late, great Chuck Schuldiner's seminal band.

During the next coming weeks, Relapse will launch recordings of the genre-defining death metal act on tour in Mexico, United States, Germany, Canada and more every other week across all digital platforms.

Relapse explain: "Whether its an underground, old-school rager upon the release of Scream Bloody Gore in '87, or a tour-de-force in California circa '95 on the Symbolic tour, we hope you revisit Death with us and keep the spirit of Metal alive at this time!"

The first of the Death: Non Analog - On Stage Series - Montreal '95 is available now. Check it out below!