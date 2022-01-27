Listen to CLT DRP’s new “non-stop racket” single TORX

Brighton electro-punk’s CLT DRP have shared their new single TORX, which vocalist Annie Dorrett describes as ”a hard-hitting non-stop racket.”
“It was a stream of consciousness that stemmed from a very tired and frustrating day where I couldn't get my oven fixed in my flat because I didn't have the right screwdriver and I was dealing with a sort of post-break-up rant about somebody that caused me a lot of grief,” Dorrett explains. “It’s one of my favourites to play live now.”
The single will be available to purchase on limited edition 10 inch vinyl from Small Pond, accompanied by previous single Ownership, a remix from New York’s FLOSSING, and the feminist trio’s cover of Dolly Parton’s Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That.
The band are setting out on a three week tour from today, January 27.
They will play:
Jan 27: Norwich Rock Fest
Jan 28: Firebug, Leicester
Jan 29: The Exchange Arts Centre, Keighley
Jan 30: Head Of Steam, Newcastle
Jan 31: Bootleg Social, Blackpool
Feb 01: Redrum, Stafford
Feb 02: The Hairy Dog, Derby
Feb 03: Drummonds, Worcester
Feb 04: Sunbird Records, Darwen
Feb 05: Record Junkee, Sheffield
Feb 06: The Crauford Arms, Milton Keynes
Feb 10: The Anvil, Bournemouth
Feb 11: Frog & Fiddle, Cheltenham
Feb 12: Underground, Plymouth
Feb 13: The Moon, Cardiff
Feb 14: Moles, Bath
Feb 16: Green Door Store, Brighton
Feb 17: Signature Brew, London