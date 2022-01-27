Listen to CLT DRP’s new “non-stop racket” single TORX

Brighton electro-punk’s CLT DRP have shared their new single TORX, which vocalist Annie Dorrett describes as ”a hard-hitting non-stop racket.”



“It was a stream of consciousness that stemmed from a very tired and frustrating day where I couldn't get my oven fixed in my flat because I didn't have the right screwdriver and I was dealing with a sort of post-break-up rant about somebody that caused me a lot of grief,” Dorrett explains. “It’s one of my favourites to play live now.”

The single will be available to purchase on limited edition 10 inch vinyl from Small Pond, accompanied by previous single Ownership, a remix from New York’s FLOSSING, and the feminist trio’s cover of Dolly Parton’s Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That.

The band are setting out on a three week tour from today, January 27.



They will play:

Jan 27: Norwich Rock Fest

Jan 28: Firebug, Leicester

Jan 29: The Exchange Arts Centre, Keighley

Jan 30: Head Of Steam, Newcastle

Jan 31: Bootleg Social, Blackpool



Feb 01: Redrum, Stafford

Feb 02: The Hairy Dog, Derby

Feb 03: Drummonds, Worcester

Feb 04: Sunbird Records, Darwen

Feb 05: Record Junkee, Sheffield

Feb 06: The Crauford Arms, Milton Keynes

Feb 10: The Anvil, Bournemouth

Feb 11: Frog & Fiddle, Cheltenham

Feb 12: Underground, Plymouth

Feb 13: The Moon, Cardiff

Feb 14: Moles, Bath

Feb 16: Green Door Store, Brighton

Feb 17: Signature Brew, London