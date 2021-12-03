Listen to Chester Bennington’s spine-tingling vocal performance on previously unreleased Grey Daze demo

Grey Daze, the Phoenix, Arizona rock band who featured Chester Bennington on vocals before the singer signed up to join LA rock band Xero, aka Linkin Park, have released a previously unheard demo recording of B12.

A reworked version of B12, featuring additional guitars from Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch and James ‘Munky’ Shaffer was released in June 2020 as the fifth single from the group’s Amends album. Now the band have made a demo of the song, titled 12_demo.1997.aiff, available, giving fans a new insight into Bennington’s pre-fame character.

On the new release, the band say: "A lot of the stuff [Chester] was talking about twenty years ago in these lyrics is really relevant to what happened and our current times. One of the things that’s abundantly clear when you listen to this record is his emotional intensity on every single word. There’s sadness, pain, aggression, and anger. Every bit of emotion he’s trying to portray is believable.”

Chester Bennington passed away at his home in California on July 20, 2017.

Grey Daze will announce future plans for 2022 soon.