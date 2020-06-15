Listen to Chester Bennington and Korn’s Head and Munky on new Grey Daze single

Chester Bennington’s pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze are preparing to release their new album Amends.

The record will feature newly-recorded music accompanied by remastered takes of Bennington's vocals taken from the band's back catalogue and it’ll launch on June 26 through Loma Vista Recordings.

Last month, Grey Daze shared video for Soul Song which was directed by Bennington's son Jaime – and now the band have released a promo for B12 featuring Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch and James ‘Munky’ Shaffer.

The video made its debut over the weekend on Download TV, and it’s now been made available for everyone to watch.

Grey Daze co-founder and drummer Sean Dowdell says: “Everything we’ve done surrounding the upcoming release of Amends has been to honour Chester. The video for B12 is no exception.

“We wanted to celebrate all that has been accomplished in seeing Amends – a release he had wanted to bring to life, and in this video we not only brought his lyrics to life, we also were able to feel his presence as we performed alongside his vocal track.”

Speaking about Bennington’s vocals on the song, Head says: “The range, the power, the melody, and the flow… it sounds like he’s Chester in his prime.”

Amends was produced by Jay Baumgardner, while the Korn duo are joined by other special guests including Page Hamilton, Chris Traynor, Laura Pergolizzi, Jasen Rauch, Marcos Curiel and Ryan Shuck.

Amends will be available on CD, LP, as a first pressing, ruby red vinyl variant exclusive to the band’s webstore and as a numbered deluxe edition featuring both a CD and LP. All album pre-order options are available now.

1. Sickness

2. Sometimes

3. What’s in The Eye

4. The Syndrome

5. In Time

6. Just Like Heroin

7. B12

8. Soul Song

9. Morei Sky

10. She Shines

11. Shouting Out

