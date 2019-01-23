Listen to Bring Me The Horizon’s “straight up love song” Mother Tongue

Bring Me The Horizon have released a stream of their brand new song Mother Tongue.

It’s the latest track taken from the Sheffield outfit’s upcoming album Amo, which will launch this coming Friday (January 25) via RCA.

Speaking about the single on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music’s Beats 1 show, BMTH frontman Oli Sykes calls it “the most gushing, out there, just straight up love song we've ever written.”

Sykes says: “We didn't really know what we wanted, but we just knew we wanted to be different and we wanted to still be Bring Me The Horizon, but make people feel the things they felt with us in different ways and try to do it sonically different.

“It took a while to find that sound because, for me, I love the fact I can sing now and I can write these lyrics that have important messages. They can almost stick in people's heads so that they're easier to get across.

“We still wanted those huge choruses, but I feel like we had so much experimentation in us that we've been dying to do for maybe the last five years or so.”

It's probably the most gushing, out there, straight up love song we've ever written. Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes

Sykes adds: “The whole album explores loving and different aspects of that. Toxic relationships and the end of relationships, and it's also about the positive side of love. Obviously when you first fall in love, it's got to be the greatest feeling.

“It's probably the most gushing, out there, straight up love song we've ever written. This was one of the easier ones to write because it was positive.

Sykes says Mother Tongue is about when he first met his new wife and adds: "She's from Brazil and she didn't speak so much English. She talked a lot better than my Portuguese, but from the very start, we had a really strong connection and it was just a crazy time.

“This song's just talking about those experiences, which just stick in my head.”

Bring Me The Horizon will begin their live shows in support of the new album in Nashville later tonight and are also up for a Grammy in the Best Rock Song category for Mantra.

Bring Me The Horizon: Amo

1. I Apologise If You Feel Something

2. Mantra

3. Nihilist Blues

4. In The Dark

5. Wonderful Life

6. Ouch

7. Medicine

8. Sugar Honey Ice & Tea

9. Why You Gotta Kick Me When I’m Down?

10. Fresh Bruises

11. Mother Tongue

12. Heavy Metal

13. I Don't Know What To Say

Bring Me The Horizon: Amo

Bring Me The Horizon's first album since 2015's That's The Spirit features the singles Mantra, Wonderful Life and Medicine. This is not to be missed.View Deal

Bring Me The Horizon 2019 tour dates

Jan 23: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Jan 25: Orlando CFE Arena, FL

Jan 26: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Jan 28: Fairfax EagleBank Arena, VA

Jan 29: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Feb 01: Boston Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell, MA

Feb 02: Montreal Place Bell, QC

Feb 04: Detroit Fillmore, MI

Feb 05: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Feb 06: Minneapolis Armory, MN

Feb 08: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Feb 09: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Feb 11: Denver The Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Feb 13: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Feb 15: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Feb 16: Las Vegas The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Apr 10: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 12: Sydney Qudos bank Arena. Australia

Apr 13: Melbourbe Rod Laver Arena, Australia