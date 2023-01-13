Listen to brand new Paramore song C’est Comme Ça

Paramore have released another brand new single. The new track, titled C’est Comme Ça, is the third to be unveiled from their upcoming and highly anticipated new album, This Is Why.

Speaking about the meaning behind the song, whose title translates as "It's like that" but essentially means "That's just how it is", singer Hayley Williams explains: “I’m trying to get un-addicted to a survival narrative. The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the future or my part in it. The guys and I are all in much more stable places in our lives than ever before. And somehow that is harder for me to adjust to.”

C'est Comme Ça follows comeback single This Is Why and recently released follow-up, The News, and it accompanied by a colourful lyric video, which you can watch below.

This Is Why, out February 10 via Atlantic, is Paramore's first new album since 2017's After Laughter, and will see the band head out on an extensive tour across Europe, the UK and North America. See those UK and North American dates below.

13 April - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

15 April - Cardiff, United Kingdom - International Arena

17 April - Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro

18 April - Manchester, United Kingdom - AO Arena

20 April - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena

22 April - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena

Tue May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*×

Thu May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*×

Sat May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival!

Tue May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*×

Fri June 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*×

Sun Jun 04 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*×

Mon Jun 05 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse*×

Wed Jun 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*×

Thu Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*×

Sat Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*×

Sun Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena*×

Tue Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*×

Wed Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*×

Thu Jul 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center+°

Sat Jul 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena+°

Sun Jul 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center+°

Tue Jul 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center+°

Thu Jul 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena+°

Sun Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena+

Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum+

Sat Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center+

Mon Jul 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena+°

Tue Jul 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum+°

Thu Jul 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena+°

Sat Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+°

Sun Jul 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center+°

Wed Aug 02 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center+°



*With Support Bloc Party

+With Support from Foals

°With Support from The Linda Lindas

×With Support from Genesis Owusu

!Festival Performance