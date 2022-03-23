Listen to black midi cover King Crimson's 21st Century Schizoid Man

Eclectic London prog trio black midi have covered King Crimson's classic 21st Century Schizoid Man and you can hear their energetically faithful cover below. The song is the first time all three black midi members on vocals - bassist Cameron Picton, guitarist Geordie Greep, and drummer Morgan Simpson. The cover also features saxophone by Kaidi Akinnibi, who often plays live with the band.

It's taken from a new three-track covers EP, Cavalcovers, which has just been released through Rough Trade Records. The EP also features a cover of Captain Beefheart's Moonlight On Vermont, which features drummer Simpsons first ever lead vocal as well as Taylor Swift's Love Story.

The band's admiration for King Crimson is well documented, with Simpson featuring on the Talk House podcast last year along with former Crimson and Yes drummer Bill Bruford. You can hear the podcast here.

black midi are currently on tour in North America. They return to the Uk in June for festival appearances including Glastonbury, the Summer Series at Somerset House in London and Dorset's End of The Road.

Get Cavalcovers.