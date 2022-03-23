Listen to black midi cover King Crimson's 21st Century Schizoid Man

By ( ) published

London eclectic prog trio black midi cover Crimson, Beefheart and Taylor Swift three-track Cavalcovers EP

Black Midi
(Image credit: Yas Kid)

Eclectic London prog trio black midi have covered King Crimson's classic 21st Century Schizoid Man and you can hear their energetically faithful cover below. The song is the first time all three black midi members on vocals - bassist Cameron Picton, guitarist Geordie Greep, and drummer Morgan Simpson. The cover also features saxophone by Kaidi Akinnibi, who often plays live with the band. 

It's taken from a new three-track covers EP, Cavalcovers, which has just been released through Rough Trade Records. The EP also features a cover of Captain Beefheart's Moonlight On Vermont, which features drummer Simpsons first ever lead vocal as well as Taylor Swift's Love Story.

The band's admiration for King Crimson is well documented, with Simpson featuring on the Talk House podcast last year along with former Crimson and Yes drummer Bill Bruford. You can hear the podcast here.

black midi are currently on tour in North America. They return to the Uk in June for festival appearances including Glastonbury, the Summer Series at Somerset House in London and Dorset's End of The Road.

Get Cavalcovers.

Black Midi

(Image credit: Rough Trade)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.