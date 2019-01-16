Listen to Architects cover Deftones’ Change (In The House Of Flies)

Architects have released a cover of the Deftones track Change (In The House Of Flies).

The UK outfit recorded the song at London’s Abbey Road Studios exclusively for a Spotify Singles session, and, while they were there, they also performed an extended version of their Holy Hell track Death Is Not Defeat.

Check out both songs below.

In 2014, Architects vocalist Sam Carter spoke to Metal Hammer about his love of Deftones.

He said: “Their career has longevity. They’re not fucking around and they never have. It’s crazy to be this far into their career and to have released nothing but consistently brilliant albums.”

Architects have just kicked off their UK tour, with the setlist from their opening night in Manchester on Monday night listed by Metal Hammer.

The UK leg will culminate in a performance at London’s SSE Arena Wembley on Saturday night, with the band then travelling across Europe for further shows.

They’ll then hit the road with Thy Art Is Murder and While She Sleeps across North America – kicking off at Anaheim’s House Of Blues on April 26, and wrapping up with a set at Chicago’s Concord Music Hall on May 25.

Architects will then return to Europe over the summer.

Find a full list of the band’s 2019 dates here.