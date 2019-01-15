This is Architects’ set list from the first show of their UK tour

Architects put a spanner in everyone's 2018 end of year lists by releasing their eighth studio album, the excellent Holy Hell, back in November. The band's first record since the death of guitarist Tom Searle in 2016, it was a record packed with emotion and represented a thunderous step forwards for a band who, at one point, weren't even sure if they'd even be able to continue together.

Brighton's finest are currently taking Holy Hell on the road with a stretch of UK dates that'll culminate at their first headline show at Wembley Arena this Saturday. Last night, the quintet made their first of two stops at the 5,000 capacity Victoria Warehouse in Manchester for the first night of the tour. Here's what they played on the night - and if you're trying to avoid SETLIST SPOILERS, you might want to look away now...

Architects setlist - Manchester Victoria Warehouse, January 14, 2019

Death Is Not Defeat

Modern Misery

Nihilist

Broken Cross

Holy Hell

Royal Beggars

Gravedigger

Mortal After All

Downfall

NaysayerThese Colours Don’t Run

A Match Made In Heaven

Hereafter

A Wasted Hymn

Memento Mori

Encore:

Gone With Wind

Doomsday