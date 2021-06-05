Listen to Anders Buaas' The Hanged Man from new album Tarot

Norwegian musician Anders Buaas prepares to explore the tarot on his fourth album. Tarot is released on June 25 via Apollon – you can get a taster with the instrumental track The Hanged Man below.

Buaas has spent the last few years working on The Witches of Finnmark trilogy, but this is his first solo recording to move away from that theme and has already been in the works for several years. He describes Tarot as a "very special project" that contains 22 new pieces of music, each describing a card from the Major Arcana. The tracks are accompanied by original paintings by Verena Waddell, which illustrate the cards.

The Hanged Man is presented in three parts to represent the different meanings of the card: pause, surrender, and letting go. The finished album will be available on double vinyl, CD and digital.