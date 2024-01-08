Listen to an excerpt from Can's latest Live series release

Legendary krautrock pioneers Can have released an excerpt from their upcoming Live In Paris 1973 album. You can listen to an excerpt of Vier below.

Live in Paris 1973 is the fourth in an ongoing live series of releases from the band, which hhas thus far unveiled Can Live in Brighton 1975, Can Live in Stuttgart 1975 and Can Live in Cuxhaven 1976, and will be released through Mute and Future Days (the new EU label created by Spoon Records).

Live in Paris 1973 is the earliest recording of the series to feature vocalist Damo Suzuki. The Japanese-born singer was discovered by the band busking on the streets of Munich and joined the core line-up of Irmin Schmidt, Jaki Liebezeit, Michael Karoli, and Holger Czukay between 1970 and 1973. Several months after this new recording Suzuki would leave the band.

Live In Paris 1973 has been created by founding Can member Irmin Schmidt and producer/engineer René Tinner, who have compiled and edited all the albums in this series. Can were on the road on the back of the third abum Ege Bamyasi, itself the follow-up to the band's groundbreaking Tago Mago, released in 1971.

(Image credit: Mute/Future Days)

Can: Live In Paris 1973

1. Paris 73 Eins

2 . Paris 73 Zwei

3 . Paris 73 Drei

4 . Paris 73 Vier

5 . Paris 73 Fünf