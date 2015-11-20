Lion Shepherd stream debut in full

Lion Shepherd have made their debut album available to stream via Prog.

Hiraeth is out today (November 20) via Glassville Records and the Polish band is led by vocalist Kamil Haidar and multi-instrumentalist Mateusz Owczarek. The album can be heard in its entirety below.

Haidar says the band drew on influences from across the world for the album.

He adds: “I love listening to artists from outside Europe and outside the US - from Israel, from North Africa, from the Middle East, from far Asia as well. This is tribal, ethnic and world music overall, it has such a big power and just to combine it with rock music, which is also very powerful, it’s an explosion of emotions.”

Lion Shepherd Hiraeth tracklist