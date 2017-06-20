Linkin Park’s Bennington reacts to hostile Hellfest crowd

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has responded after some hostility was directed towards him and the band at last weekend’s Hellfest.

They’ve come under fire from some sections of their fan base due to their change of direction on new album One More Light. And during their set at the festival in Clisson, France, on Sunday, a member of the crowd threw a jug at the singer.

But rather than react angrily, Bennington has praised the French fans saying they are “awesome.”

Bennington says on Twitter: “Hellfest was fun. Had a blast watching people mosh to In The End and then flip me off when we played Heavy. I blew them kisses.

“After I blew kisses to the guys flipping me off, they smiled and gave me ‘heart hands’ back. I welcomed the huge crowd of condemned souls to Hellfest in my metal voice – then we played Invisible. The look of shock on people’s faces!”

“All kidding aside, the crowd was great and handled our set pretty well. Our French fans are awesome.”

Bennington adds: “Does anyone else find it funny that the same people calling us sellouts are suggesting that we change our set to conform to Hellfest?”

Last month, the vocalist took a step back from comments he made about some of the band’s fans after they made their displeasure about the US outfit’s new music known online.

Linkin Park will continue their European tour on June 22 with a set a Spain’s Download Festival in Madrid.

Jun 22: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jun 23: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 27: Sopron Telekom Volt Festival, Hungary

Jun 28: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 01: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 03: London The O2, UK

Jul 06: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Jul 07: Manchester Arena, UK

Watch Linkin Park play at New York’s Grand Central Terminal

The 25 best Linkin Park songs