Linkin Park’s Chester: I sometimes take things too personally

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has taken a step back from recent comments he made about some of the band’s fans.
He’s reacted angrily over the past few weeks to fans who have criticised their material on new album One More Light, saying they should “move the fuck on” from Hybrid Theory and questioned those who claim the band have sold-out.
And he’s made the comments after Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor said Bennington should be fortunate that people still love their older material.
Bennington says on Twitter: “Just heard Corey Taylor’s response to something I said in an interview and I agree with him. I do appreciate our fans. I’m human and sometimes take things too personally.
“Most of our fans have been very positive lately. Some, not so much. Either way, there is a lot of passion on both sides and I am grateful to all of our fans.
“Corey is a good dude and I appreciate him too. Time to recalibrate my perspective. So I say to all of our fans… thank you and I love you all. Peace, love and happiness.”
One More Light was released earlier this month, while the band will resume live duties next month with a set at Download Paris on June 9.
Linkin Park 2017 tour dates
Jun 09: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 11: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech republic
Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 15: Cracow Impact Festival, Poland
Jun 17: Monza I-Days Milano, Italy
Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 22: Madrid Download Festival, Spain
Jun 23: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany
Jun 27: Sopron Telekom Volt Festival, Hungary
Jun 28: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden
Jul 01: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium
Jul 03: London The O2, UK
Jul 06: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK
Jul 07: Manchester Arena, UK
