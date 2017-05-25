Linkin Park’s Chester: I sometimes take things too personally

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has taken a step back from recent comments he made about some of the band’s fans.

He’s reacted angrily over the past few weeks to fans who have criticised their material on new album One More Light, saying they should “move the fuck on” from Hybrid Theory and questioned those who claim the band have sold-out.

And he’s made the comments after Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor said Bennington should be fortunate that people still love their older material.

Bennington says on Twitter: “Just heard Corey Taylor’s response to something I said in an interview and I agree with him. I do appreciate our fans. I’m human and sometimes take things too personally.

“Most of our fans have been very positive lately. Some, not so much. Either way, there is a lot of passion on both sides and I am grateful to all of our fans.

“Corey is a good dude and I appreciate him too. Time to recalibrate my perspective. So I say to all of our fans… thank you and I love you all. Peace, love and happiness.”

One More Light was released earlier this month, while the band will resume live duties next month with a set at Download Paris on June 9.

Jun 09: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 11: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech republic

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 15: Cracow Impact Festival, Poland

Jun 17: Monza I-Days Milano, Italy

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 22: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jun 23: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 27: Sopron Telekom Volt Festival, Hungary

Jun 28: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 01: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 03: London The O2, UK

Jul 06: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Jul 07: Manchester Arena, UK

