Linkin Park to host fan Q&A, premiere previously unseen 2002 gig

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Rob Bourdon and Joe Hahn will take part in a special Q&A session with fans on October 9, and air a show from their 2002 Projekt Revolution tour for the first time. This will be the group’s first collective interview since 2017, and comes as part of the celebrations for the 20th anniversary of their phenomenally-successful Hybrid Theory album.

Following the Q&A, the group will give a world premiere to footage of the closing show on their ground-breaking Projekt Revolution tour, recorded in Las Vegas in 2002, which is set to feature on the Super Deluxe reissue of Hybrid Theory. The setlist from the show features a cover of Deftones’ My Own Summer in addition to classic tracks from their debut album.

Fans will have two chances to catch the stream, with a first screening at 5pm BST and a second screening scheduled for 12 hours after the premiere. Tickets are available to purchase now from watch.linkinpark.com.

The Los Angeles band are pulling out all the stops to mark Hybrid Theory’s 20th birthday.

Set for release on October 9 via Warners, the forthcoming Super Deluxe box set edition of Hybrid Theory features five CDs containing the original album, the Reanimation remix album, B-Side Rarities containing 12 tracks from the album era, LPU Rarities with 18 tracks that were only previously available through the Linkin Park Underground fan club, and Forgotten Demos which will bring together 12 previously unreleased tracks.

In addition, the Super Deluxe Box will contain a replica of the original Frat Party At The Pankake Festival, the aforementioned Projekt Revolution show from Las Vegas from 2002, and Live At The Fillmore 2001/Live At Rock Am Ring 2001.

There will also be a two-track cassette, an 80-page book featuring contributions from the band and previously unseen photos, a poster of Chester Bennington, three Lithographs featuring new art by Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn and Frank Maddocks and a replica tour laminate.

Hybrid Theory 20th Anniversary Edition will be released on a variety of formats, including Super Deluxe Box Set, Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe CD, and on digital and streaming platforms.