Linkin Park set up Chester Bennington tribute site

Linkin Park have set up a Chester Bennington tribute site.

The website at chester.linkinpark.com features hundreds of emotional messages from fans who are paying their respects to the late singer, who died last week in Los Angeles at the age of 41.

Emergency services arrived at Bennington’s home in Los Angeles on Thursday morning in regard to a cardiac arrest call, with the Los Angeles County coroner confirming that the singer died of suicide by hanging.

The tribute site also includes suicide-prevention links and numbers for those seeking support.

Live Nation have also confirmed the cancellation of Linkin Park’s upcoming tour dates. The promoter says in a statement: “We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington.

“The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.”

Those dates included two co-headline stadium shows with Blink-182 under the Welcome To Blinkin Park banner which were scheduled to take place later this week.

Blink-182 say in a statement: “Blink-182 is wrecked by the loss of our friend and amazing musician Chester Bennington. We could never imagine playing Blinkin Park without his incredible talent and voice. It just would not be possible.

“We send our deepest sympathies to his family, bandmates, friends and fans.”

While there has been no official statement from Linkin Park regarding the death of their bandmate, Stone Temple Pilots have issued a statement.

They say “It is a sad day today to know that so many of us will no longer share in your laughter, friendship and love. You showed us time and time again what it is to be an incredible human being. A beacon of light and hope is what you will always be to us. We love you Chester. We will miss you.”

Bennington appeared on Stone Temple Pilots’ 2013 EP High Rise and left the band amicably in 2015 to concentrate on his work with Linkin Park.

An investigation into Bennington’s death is being carried out by the Los Angeles County Department Medical Examiner’s office.

