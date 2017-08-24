Linkin Park plan Chester Bennington memorial event

Linkin Park have announced plans for a public event in memory of late frontman Chester Bennington.

And they’ve said they’re working to “build the future” of the band following hisdeath by suicide last month at the age of 41.

While few details have been revealed, they’ve said that the event will take place in Los Angeles, and that the support of their fans has been essential to helping them through such a difficult time.

They say via Facebook: “Just wanted to say thank you to all our fans around the world for the tremendous outpouring of love, which has strengthened our spirit.

“The five of us are so grateful for all your support as we heal and build the future of Linkin Park.

“We are working on a special public event in Los Angeles to honour Chester’s memory, and look forward to sharing details with you soon. Peace and love.”

The band have mainly kept out of the public eye since Bennington’s death, but said in a statement soon after the tragedy: “Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.”

Speaking directly to their lost colleague they added: “You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realised. Talking with you about the years ahead together, your excitement was infectious.

“Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled – a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing.”

The reflected that “the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal,” and went on: “After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You taught us to be more human.”

A light goes out: Chester Bennington, 1976-2017