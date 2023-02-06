Linkin Park are set to release an unreleased song on February 10

Following last week’s news that Linkin Park were teasing a reissue of their 2003 album Meteora – thanks to a series of elaborate tweets which delighted fans of the Limewire and Napster age, due to their computer file names – the band have announced that they are to post an unreleased song recorded during the sessions.

The song Lost was recorded during the band’s second album sessions at either NRG Recording Studios in North Hollywood or in Soundtrack Studios in New York with producer Don Gilmore in late 2002.

The band’s 2000 debut Hybrid Theory enjoyed a deluxe re-release in 2020. So, with Meteora’s 20th anniversary taking place in late March, it seems that this track will tee off further news regarding a similar reissue to mark the occasion.

Stay tuned for further news, but until then, enjoy this brief clip posted on their official Instagram account.

“We wanted to step outside of the box, so we used some live strings, piano,” Mike Shinoda said in an interview with Music OMH in 2005 (opens in new tab), of the sextet’s creative vision. “We used a traditional Japanese flute [on Nobody’s Listening], which is called shakuhachi. We played with time signatures, different tempos. Songs like Breaking The Habit and Faint are faster than any songs we’ve ever written and Easier to Run is much slower.

“When we saw the name Meteora, we liked it because it was epic and cinematic, powerful and dynamic,” he added. “That’s what we wanted our album to sound like.”