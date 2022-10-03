Lindsey Buckingham cancels remaining UK/European tour dates due to "ongoing health issues"

Lindsey Buckingham has called off his UK/European tour due to "ongoing health issues".

Following the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist's appearance at the London Palladium on October 1, a statement was posted on Buckingham's social media declaring that the remaining dates, including his show tonight in Glasgow (October 3), would be cancelled.

The statement reads: "Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current European tour.

"Refunds will be available from the point of purchase. Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all of his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the future."

The guitarist was midway through his rescheduled UK/European run and was due to continue on to Liverpool and Dublin later this week.



The trek had served as Buckingham's first tour across Europe as a solo artist, and was initially cancelled back in May, after it was revealed that a member of Buckingham's crew tested positive for Covid-19.

Buckingham's North American tour, set to take place from October 26, is still scheduled to go ahead. Find the tour dates below:

Oct 03: Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

Oct 04: Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

Oct 06: Dublin, Helix

News on Lindsey’s remaining European tour dates. pic.twitter.com/4Zojls8wjAOctober 2, 2022 See more

Oct 26: Bristol Paramount Center for the Arts, TN

Oct 27: Louisville Kentucky Center for the Arts (Brown Theatre), KY

Oct 29: Des Moines Hoyt Sherman Place, IA

Oct 31: Eau Claire University of Wisconsin Eau Claire (Pablo Center at the Confluence), WI

Nov 01: Green Bay Meyer Theatre, WI

Nov 03: Nashville Brown County Music Center, IN

Nov 04: Elkhart Lerner Theatre, IN

Nov 06: York Appell Center for the Performing Arts, PA

Nov 07: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Nov 09: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY

Nov 10: New London Garde Arts Center, CT

Nov 12: New Brunswick State Theatre New Jersey, NJ

Nov 13: Annapolis Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, MD

Nov 15: Roanoke Jefferson Center, VA

Nov 16: Durham Carolina Theatre, NC

Nov 18: Nashville CMA Theatre (Country Music Hall of Fame), TN

Nov 19: Augusta The Bell Auditorium, GA