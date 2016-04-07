Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland puts memorabilia up for sale

Wes Borland is auctioning his personal memorabilia and donating some of the money to a cat rescue organisation.

The Limp Bizkit guitarist is selling old guitars, sales plaques for albums such as Significant Other, Take A Look Around, Chocolate Starfish And The Hot Dog Flavored Water and $3 Bill Ya’ll$ from the US, Austria, South America, Canada, Brazil and more.

He says: “Limp Bizkit isn’t over – nor does me selling a bunch of stuff that’s taking up space have anything to do with my feelings about the band. I don’t like gold records. I think they look tacky and I don’t need them to remind me of what I’ve done.

“I don’t need a bunch of old guitars either that don’t get played. This is the equivalent of selling bad haircuts that you had when you were in high school.

“It’s fucking awesome to give people that want this stuff the chance to have it instead of it going into the Hard Rock in Warsaw or wherever.”

Borland is auctioning items via his personal Ebay account. Bidding will end on April 11.

Stampede Of The Disco Elephants, the long-awaited follow-up to 2011’s Gold Cobra, has been in the works for four years – but no release date has been confirmed yet. In the meantime, Limp Bizkit are scheduled to play a string of European shows in August.

A photo posted by on

Aug 08: Tilburg Poppodium, Netherlands

Aug 10: Colmar Theatre De Plein Air. France

Aug 11: Colmar Theatre De Plein Air. France

Aug 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Aug 22: Carroponte Sesto San Giovanni, Italy

Aug 23: Zurich Komplex 457, Austria

Aug 24-27: Ubersee Chiemsee, Germany