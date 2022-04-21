Limp Bizkit and Steel Panther in a Dad Vibes dance-off is the video collab we’ve been waiting for

There hasn’t been much to shout about so far this decade given the craziness of the world, but we’ll definitely take the return of Limp Bizkit to their rightful place as one of the coolest bands on the planet as a highlight.

The Durstnaissance got properly underway with last year’s comeback single Dad Vibes. Now, a mere seven months after they dropped that song, they’ve finally served up a video to accompany it – and it's a doozy.

Clearly filmed on somebody’s iPhone for the price of a bag of chips, there’s not much in the way of plot. In fact, there’s absolutely nothing in the way of plot, except the sight of Fred and the boys sporting full-on middle aged dude gear - or, in the case of Wes Borland, a priest‘s cassock – as they get stuck into what can only be described as a dad dance-off.

We‘re not sure what our favourite bit is. A bewigged Fred vamping down the stairs before doing that knock-kneed dance with his hands? Wes whipping off his cassocks to reveal a pair of fetching red trunks? Or passing Steel Panther duo Michael Starr and Stix Zadinia goombahing around with a pair of tennis rackets?

But hey, we’re not here to influence you. Check out the video below and make up your own mind.