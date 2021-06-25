Limp Bizkit announce two summer 2022 UK shows

Limp Bizkit are returning to the UK for shows in London and Manchester next summer.



Fred Durst’s band will play Manchester Academy on July 22, 2022 and London’s Brixton Academy two days later, on July 24, 2022.



Tickets for both dates will go on sale on at 9am on July 2.

Fred Durst’s band also announced a summer 2021 US club tour this week, to begin at Chicago’s 1,100 capacity Metro club on July 29, and finish up at the 3,800 capacity Palladium in Los Angeles on August 24.



Support on all US dates will come from rising stars Spiritbox.



The Limited Last Minute Post Pandemic Popup Party will visit:



JUL 29: Chicago Metro, IL

AUG 02: Clive Horizon Event Center, IO

AUG 05: Wallingford The Dome at Oakdale, CON

AUG 06: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NY

AUG 09: Buffalo Rapids Theatre, NY

AUG 12 Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

AUG 13: New York Irving Plaza, NY

AUG 15: Huntington The Paramount, NY

AUG 16: Norfolk The NorVa, VA

AUG 19: Lincoln Centennial Mall & Street, NE

AUG 21: Austin Stubb’s Waller Creek and Amphitheater, TX

AUG 24: Los Angeles Palladium, CA



The Bizkit are also set to make rather more high profile appearances at this summer’s Lollapalooza, Rocklahoma and Aftershock festivals in the US.