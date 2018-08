Leeds blackened death metallers Liber Necris are premiering their new video for Bonded By Pure Hate with Metal Hammer.

Taken from the band’s latest EP, Negative Creator, Liber Necris are one of the nastiest things we’ve heard come out of Yorkshire since that X-Rated Last Of The Summer Wine episode.

Also if you’re a Krokodil fan, you might notice a familiar face on vocal duty.

Order the Negative Creator EP now from Venn Records.