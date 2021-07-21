Liam Gallagher’s Son and Ringo Starr’s Grandson to be tried for racially aggravated assault and affray

Liam Gallagher's son, Gene Gallagher, and Ringo Starr's grandson, Sonny Starkey, are set to stand trial next March following allegations that they attacked and racially abused staff at a Hampstead branch of Tesco Express in 2019.

Along with friend Noah Ponte, the trio apparently grew agitated when staff stopped them from buying beer at around midnight – when UK laws dictate that the shop must stop serving alcohol at 11pm.

Ponte allegedly stole a can of beer and told a South Asian staff member: "You bloody Indians. Go back to where you came from. You're not wanted here."

The situation apparently grew violent after the purchase of beer was blocked, and the men started "windmilling" in the aisles when staff tried to stop them leaving the shop after the alleged theft took place.

Gallagher, who is 20, has been formally charged with racially aggravated assault and affray. Starkey, who is 19, has been charged with affray and two charges of assault by beating, while Ponte, 20, has been charged with affray, racially aggravated assault, theft and assault by beating.

The trial will be held on March 28, 2022. All three men have pleaded not guilty to their various charges and will remain on bail until the trial date.

Prosecuting lawyer Alexander Agbamu previously said: 'Factually it's a very straightforward case, much of the incident was captured on CCTV, that which isn't is described by eyewitnesses, by those who are described as the alleged victims.'