Liam Gallagher has joined the chorus of condemnation against two activists from the Just Stop Oil environmental pressure group for their decision to spray Stonehenge with orange powder yesterday, June 19, ahead of the annual summer solstice celebrations.

Witches, druids, and vote-seeking politicians united in outrage in calling out the environmental activists for their curious decision to deface the Unesco World Heitage site, but, as far as we're aware, no-one but Gallagher has reacted to the action by stating his wish that the two individuals involved wake up tomorrow as "orange toads" as punishment for their actions.



The former Oasis frontman emerged as an unlikely guardian of the world's most architecturally sophisticated prehistoric stone circle when responding on X (formerly Twitter) to a post on the Stonehenge U.K account, which showed video footage of the incident.

In response to the account posting the footage with the caption 'Just stop oil protestors damage Stonehenge', the Mancunian indie-rock star posted, “Don’t fuck with the stones man they have mystical powers hope they all wake up tmoz and are all orange toads”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the incident as a “disgraceful act of vandalism”, while stopping short of wishing a curse upon those involved.



In the wake of the protest, the two Just Stop Oil activists, 73-year-old Rajan Naidu and 21-year-old Niamh Lynch, were arrested by Wiltshire Police on suspicion of criminal damage, damaging an ancient monument and deterring a person from engaging in a lawful activity.



Adrian Rooke, a spokesman for the Order of Bards, Ovates & Druids, told The Independent that while druids sympathise with Just Stop Oil’s message, he believes that their tactics are counter-productive.

“We know we have to come together collectively as a species if we are going to have any future,” he says. “But these random acts of attention-seeking, like King Charles’ painting and Stonehenge – they don’t gain support.”