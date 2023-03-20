Liam Gallagher reveals what he misses most about performing alongside his brother Noel in Oasis

Liam Gallagher has revealed what he misses most about performing alongside his estranged brother Noel in Oasis.

Since the BritPop band's disbandment in 2009, fans have been continuing to speculate over their potential reunion, despite the two brothers' success in their own respective solo careers and of course, their never-ending public squabbles.



Last week a fan asked Liam on Twitter: “What do you miss most about performing alongside Noel?”. In response, Gallagher quips: "Showing him how to sing with passion and verve.”

In reference to the fact that Liam Gallagher declared in January that he'd be taking some time off before starting work on his fourth solo album, one fan questioned whether this is because the vocalist will be back with Oasis.

"You recently said that you are not writing or thinking about the 4th album, is that because oasis is coming?" they question.

Answering the tweet, LG says: "I try not 2 think about stuff I much prefer stuff think about me", which er, we think basically translates as "I much prefer to think about stuff that's to do with myself".

In October, Noel Gallagher stated that there would be “no point” in an Oasis reunion, based on the fact that they still sell “as many records now” as they did when they were together. But in January, he declared that he would “never say never” to an Oasis reunion, but added that it would "have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances".



Shortly after, Liam claimed on Twitter that Noel had been “on the phone begging for forgiveness” and that he was wanting to “meet up”. Sharing this with his Twitter followers, he cheekily added: “What Dya reckon meet up or fuck him off [?]”.

