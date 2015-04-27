Less Than Jake plot UK trip

Less Than Jake have confirmed a run of UK dates during July and August.
The 13 gigs include headline shows alongside festival sets, and follow a support tour with Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! last month.
LTJ recently released four live shows recorded on bassist Roger Lima’s minidisc player in the last decade.
Drummer Vinny Fiorello explained: “None of these recordings are doctored. We wanted to be archivists of a moment in time – not surgically reconstruct the recording after the fact.”
Tour dates
Jul 11: Somerset NASS Festival
Jul 12: Brighton Concorde 2
Jul 28: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms
Jul 29: Southend Chinnerys
Jul 30: Reading Sub 89
Jul 31: Derbyshire Y Not Festival
Aug 01: Coventry Kasbah
Aug 02: Cumbria Kendall Calling
Aug 04: York Fibbers
Aug 08: London Punks and Pins at Brooklyn Bowl – with Anti-Flag
Aug 09: Blackpool Rebellion Festival
Aug 11: Bristol Motion
Aug 12: Southampton Engine Rooms