Leprous plan May album release

Leprous are back in the studio working on their fourth album and hope to release it in May, they’ve announced.

Last month they wrapped up their Prog-sponsored UK and Ireland tour and are now working on the follow-up to 2013’s Coal. And the band reveal they’re doing things differently this time around.

They say in a statement: “We’re super-stoked about the new material we have composed. It’s not really Coal material, following our mantra about not making the same album twice.

“The writing process has been very different this time. Most of the music has been made by vocalist Einar Solberg on a computer, including almost all the guitar riffs – and Einar has no idea about how to play guitar – so the guitar players were up for a challenge.

“At the moment we’ve finished recording drums, and Baard Kolstad has delivered a stunning performance, so now it’s time for the rest of us to lay down the guitars, bass and keys, before we round the whole thing up with vocals-recordings in the beginning of the new year.”

They add: “Mixing and mastering will take place in late January, so we expect a release in May, but all of that is up to our label. Right now, we’re just concentrating on doing our part to perfection.”

The band are planning an extensive tour to support the release. More details will follow in due course.