Leonard Cohen details live release

Leonard Cohen is to release a live album recorded during his Old Ideas world tour later this month, it’s been confirmed.

Can’t Forget: A Souvenir Of The Grand Tour will launch on May 15 via Sony Music Entertainment.

The 10-track album contains a selection of rare songs recorded during his 470 shows between 2008-2013 and is his first release since last year’s Popular Problems.

The live set is described as having “the immediacy, spontaneity, and thrilling intimacy of the best studio recordings made in the white heat of live performance and Cohen’s legendary sound checks.”

Can’t Forget: A Souvenir Of The Grand Tour is available to pre-order with those buying now getting immediate access to Never Gave Nobody Trouble.

Tracklist