Lennon albums get digital treatment for 74th birthday

Eight John Lennon studio albums and two compilations have been digitally remastered and will be released in celebration of what would have been his 74th birthday.

The 2010 John Lennon Signature Box will also get its high definition digital audio debut as part of the series of releases, which starts on Lennon’s birthday, October 9, with Imagine and Rock ‘N’ Roll available in hi-res 96kHz/24bit digital resolution.

On October 14, Double Fantasy, Mind Games, and Walls And Bridges will debut in the same digital resolution, followed by Plastic Ono Band, Sometime In New York City, and Milk And Honey on October 21.

On October 28, two 2010 compilations, the 15-track Power To The People hits collection and the 72-track Gimme Some Truth set, will be released in 44.1kHz/24bit digital resolution.

The John Lennon Signature Box will follow on November 4 in hi-res 96kHz/24bit digital resolution. It includes the eight remastered albums and an EP of Lennon’s non-album singles.

All of the titles have been digitally remastered for the first time from Lennon’s original mixes and are available worldwide via Universal Music Group.