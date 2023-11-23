Leicester's DanFest announces stage times

This year's Danfest, ther 12th edition of the weekend festival, takes place at The Musician pub in Leicester this weekend, and event organiser Danny Mayo has released the stage times.
Headlined by Kindred Spirit Band, Comedy Of Errors and Red Bazar, the annual event also sees Tiger Moth Tales/Cyan/Camel man Peter Jones perform a special solo set prior to his appearance with Friday night headliners Red Bazar, as well as appearances from Square Wild, Zopp, A Formal Horse, Rain The Mighty Ra and more.
Danfest 12 stage times:
Friday 24
Carrie Martin 6.50pm - 7.35pm
Ebony Buckle 7.45pm - 8.30pm
Peter Jones (solo) 8.45pm - 9.20pm
Red Bazar 9.30pm - end
Saturday 25
A Formal Horse 1pm - 2pm
Grace And Fire 2.30pm - 3.20pm
Mother Black Cap 3.40pm - 5pm
Break
Square Wild 8pm - 9pm
Comedy Of Errors 9.30pm - 11pm
Sunday 26
Jomo Tuun 1pm - 1.50pm
Zopp 2.15pm - 3.15pm
Rain 3.45pm - 5pm
Break
Mighty Ra 8pm - 9pm
Kindred Spirit Band 9.20pm - end
Special priced door entry Saturday and Sunday evening only, each £15 per day.
"Danfest 13 is also taking great shape with a special priced early bird weekend ticket available to Danfest 12 attendees only, payable throughout the weekend," comments Mayo.