Leicester's DanFest announces stage times

This year's Danfest, ther 12th edition of the weekend festival, takes place at The Musician pub in Leicester this weekend, and event organiser Danny Mayo has released the stage times.

Headlined by Kindred Spirit Band, Comedy Of Errors and Red Bazar, the annual event also sees Tiger Moth Tales/Cyan/Camel man Peter Jones perform a special solo set prior to his appearance with Friday night headliners Red Bazar, as well as appearances from Square Wild, Zopp, A Formal Horse, Rain The Mighty Ra and more.

Danfest 12 stage times:

Friday 24

Carrie Martin 6.50pm - 7.35pm

Ebony Buckle 7.45pm - 8.30pm

Peter Jones (solo) 8.45pm - 9.20pm

Red Bazar 9.30pm - end

Saturday 25

A Formal Horse 1pm - 2pm

Grace And Fire 2.30pm - 3.20pm

Mother Black Cap 3.40pm - 5pm

Break

Square Wild 8pm - 9pm

Comedy Of Errors 9.30pm - 11pm

Sunday 26

Jomo Tuun 1pm - 1.50pm

Zopp 2.15pm - 3.15pm

Rain 3.45pm - 5pm

Break

Mighty Ra 8pm - 9pm

Kindred Spirit Band 9.20pm - end

Special priced door entry Saturday and Sunday evening only, each £15 per day.

"Danfest 13 is also taking great shape with a special priced early bird weekend ticket available to Danfest 12 attendees only, payable throughout the weekend," comments Mayo.