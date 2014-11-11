Plant contract claim is ‘rubbish’

Robert Plant’s spokesman has slammed a newspaper claim that the singer tore up a £500m Led Zeppelin reunion contract.

The Mirror reported that he’d asked for 48 hours to consider an offer from Virgin billionaire Richard Branson after Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and Jason Bonham had all signed up.

The deal was said to include 35 concerts with an option on more, a Virgin plane renamed The Starship in memory of Led Zep’s 1970s aircraft, plus £190m payouts to each of the three original members and £70m of merch income. It would have been their first shows since 2007’s one-off London concert.

But the Guardian says a representative of Plant has spoken out – simply branding the story “rubbish.”

Led Zep are midway through the release of their remaster series. Plant launched latest solo album Lullaby And… The Ceaseless Roar earlier this year, while Page says he’s planning to record and tour in 2015.